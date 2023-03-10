FCT, Abuja - The credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again been questioned in the build-up to the 2023 gubernatorial and state parliament elections.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

This follows the electoral commission's decision to shift the elections from Saturday, March 11, to Saturday, March 18.

INEC revealed that the reason for the shift in the gubernatorial and state assembly polls was to reconfigure the BVAS machine for five days. Photo: INEC

Source: Facebook

The electoral commission's decision to postpone the election was greeted with criticism from various political parties and pressure groups.

On why the election was postponed, the INEC said the shift was done based on the commission's inability to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS)machines on time.

This was after the appellate court approved the commission to carry out the reconfiguration of all the BVAS machine used for the presidential polls, a task the commission confirmed would take five days.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Labour Party reacts to INEC's postponement of guber polls

Reacting to the postponement and reconfiguration of the BVAS machine, the Labour Party said the handling of the presidential polls by the electoral has derailed the confidence level of Nigerians in them.

The party said INEC could no longer be trusted, and its credibility has been distorted across all parameters, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Contrastingly, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) backed the decision of INEC to postpone the election, noting that it is an opportunity for the electoral body to be better prepared and correct the shortcomings of the presidential polls.

IPAC warned INEC that there would be no room for excuses this time when the configuration of the BVAS machine is done and dusted.

2023 guber polls: APC backs INEC's postponement, gives reason

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) backs INEC's decision to move the gubernatorial and state legislative election a week further from the original date.

The APC says it is backing the electoral commission's decision for a postponement because it will allow them to address prevalent technical issues it encountered during the presidential polls.

APC's spokesperson, Felix Morka said:

“Further, we enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election in order to avoid a reoccurrence in the March 18, election."

Source: Legit.ng