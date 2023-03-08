The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) secured the approval to reconfigure BVAS machines for the March 11 guber elections

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja gave the approval in ruling on Wednesday, March 8

The panel refused the application by Labour Party and Peter Obi to stop INEC from reconfiguring the BVAS

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has approved the application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the 2023 presidential election.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh gave the ruling on Wednesday, March 8, Daily Trust reported.

Peter Obi in attendance as the Court of Appeal approved INEC’s request to reconfigure BVAS machines. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The panel explained that the reconfiguration was to enable the electoral body to conduct the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

Peter Obi, Labour Party made attempt to stop INEC from reconfiguring BVAS

Legit.ng gathers that the panel delivered the ruling in an application by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, seeking access to inspect and certify sensitive materials used for the conduct of the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obi and his party had urged the court to stop INEC from reconfiguring the BVAS. The panel, however, refused the application.

The panel said INEC’s submission that the accreditation data from the 176,000 BVAS used for the election would be uploaded and stored in the backend of the server, was not challenged or controverted by Obi and the LP and thus they were deemed admitted.

Court grants Tinubu access to inspect INEC’s election materials

In a related development, the appeal court granted the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, access to inspect electoral materials used by INEC during February 25, 2022, general elections.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, on Tuesday, March 7, urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to order INEC to grant him access to sensitive materials it used for the presidential election.

The president-elect said he would need to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the electoral materials to enable him to prepare his defence against petitions that would seek to nullify his election.

Source: Legit.ng