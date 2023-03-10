The controversial leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has rolled out another prophetic prediction in the build-up to the 2023 governorship and state house of assembly elections.

As reported by PM News, Primate Ayodele, in a statement, said the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are in for a difficult election against the Labour Party (LP).

Primate Ayodele has tipped Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to retain his governorship seat for a second term. Photo: Primate Elijah Ayodele and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

He stated that the APC and the PDP might lose their gubernatorial elections in five southern states of the federation.

These states include:

1. Delta state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently controls Delta state under the stewardship of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who also recently doubled as the party's vice presidential candidate at the just concluded presidential polls.

However, at the presidential polls, the Labour Party's flagbearer, Peter Obi, stunned the PDP by emerging winner in the state.

2. Cross River state

This is another state in the south-south region of Nigeria that suffered the strong wave of the Labour Party.

Being under the All Progressive Congress (APC) control, it is normal to think that the party will have a clean sweep at the presidential polls.

Contrastingly, APC lost to the Labour Party at the presidential polls by a wide margin and the incumbent governor, Prof Ben Ayade, who was seeking a seat in the senate, also lost.

3. Akwa-Ibom

Like Delta state, Akwa Ibom is a PDP-controlled state with a strong affiliation with the party for many years.

However, at the presidential polls, the people of Akwa Ibom resorted to diverting their allegiance to the Labour Party won at the presidential election.

4. Enugu state

Enugu state has been another stronghold of the PDP for so many years. PDP had a disappointing outing at the presidential polls as they lost woefully to Labour Party.

According to Vanguard, the Labour Party polled 428,640 votes ahead of PDP, which managed to get only 15,749.

5. Abia state

This is another state in the southeast region controlled by the PDP.

According to results collated by INEC, PDP polled 22,676 votes at the presidential while Labour Party outclassed them by polling 327,095 votes.

Lagos 2023: Primate Ayodele endorses Sanwo-Olu for re-election

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele revealed that all that is required of the Labour Party governorship candidates in these states is to put in a little effort, and victory will be theirs for the taken.

The controversial cleric also called on Peter Obi to back the Labour Party governorship candidates in these regions rather than focusing on his legal battle to return his mandate.

He said:

‘’Peter Obi shouldn’t focus too much on the court cases, what he should do now is make efforts to support the governorship candidates of these states. He should attend their rallies in order to boost their chances.’’

For the Lagos state gubernatorial polls, Primate Ayodele endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of his counterparts in Labour Party and PDP.

He said the incumbent must also apply a little effort to his decorated catalogue to retain his seat while noting that he is the best man for the job.

Source: Legit.ng