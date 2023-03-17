All attention will shift to the much-anticipated gubernatorial polls on Saturday, March 18

After the series of shocking losses witnessed at the presidential and national assembly polls, a similar reoccurrence is expected tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been forecasted by political pundits to lose grip of some states they have under their control

With less than 24 hours to the much-anticipated gubernatorial polls, all 18 registered and approved political parties will slug it out for their respective states' number one administrative seat.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 28 out of the 36 states will have a gubernatorial election.

Governor Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom are mostly at greater risk to lose their election to an opposition party like the APC. Photo: Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will seek to retain the 14 states it already controls.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will examine the states where PDP might lose their grip and falter during the gubernatorial polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Oyo state

This might seem surprising to many people, but Oyo state has a long history of creating upset since the advent of democracy in Nigeria.

Governor Seyi Makinde's escapades with Governor Nyesom Wike in formulating the G-5 governors crew as a faction of the PDP could tell on him at the governorship polls.

The PDP performed woefully at the senatorial and house of reps polls as the opposition party had a clean swoop at the senatorial district election.

Possible Outcome: APC to win

2. Rivers state

Just like we saw at the presidential polls, there was a series of shocking losses that will forever remain legendary in the electoral history of Nigeria.

PDP sweeping Kaduna and Katsina and Labour Party clinching victory in Lagos state was the talk of the town. All three strongholds belong to the ruling party and three mighty politicians, which included President Muhammadu Buhari.

In Rivers state, it could be no difference due to the political strength of the opposition candidate, Tonye Cole of the APC, who is believed to be more popular, affluent and charismatic than his counterpart in the PDP, Siminalayi Fubara.

Possible Outcome: APC to win

3. Abia State

The southeast is a deadly zone for the PDP due to the Obidient wave propounded and popularised by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

At the presidential and house of assembly polls, the Labour Party had a clean swoop. They are willing to replicate it at the gubernatorial election with foremost economist Alex Otti.

Possible Outcome: Labour Party to win

4. Enugu State

This is another state where PDP's control has declined drastically after the Labour Party dominated it at the presidential polls.

The incumbent governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is in his final tenure, lost his attempt at the senatorial district election.

However, former minister of information Frank Nweke of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) looks in poll position to win the race.

Possible Outcome: APGA to win

5. Benue State

Another intriguing battleground for the PDP is the middle-belt giant, Benue state. Despite being under the control of the PDP, Governor Samuel Ortom will have to go the extra mile to ensure that power remains in the party's grip.

Governor Ortom, who rounds up his tenure as governor in a couple of months, was hit with a shocking defeat at the senatorial polls to his archrival and former subordinate, Titus Zam of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Possible Outcome: APC to win

2023 Guber Polls: Fresh Prophesy Lists 5 States APC, PDP Will Falter to LP

Meanwhile, the build-up to the much-anticipated gubernatorial election is becoming intriguing and has reached a fever pitch.

However, a fresh prophecy has revealed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will not find it easy at polls.

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church warned both parties that the Labour Party will pose a great obstacle for them.

Source: Legit.ng