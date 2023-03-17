PCF says former governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva is unfit to fly the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election

The group said Sylvia's political inconsistency in recent times made him unfit for the party's ticket

Going further, the group said that Chief Sylva, at this point, could not be considered APC’s best choice in the forthcoming gubernatorial election

The Progressive Consultative Forum of Bayelsa state (PCF) has warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding an unacceptable candidate in the coming governorship election in the state.

The PCF disclosed as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Bayelsa and Kogi and Imo states off-cycle governorship election will hold on the November 11.

Progressives Consultative Forum rejects Chief Timipre Sylva, says he is unfit to be Bayelsa state governor. Photo credit: Sunday Tamara

Source: Facebook

It said the APC has to come to terms with the political ambition of two main contenders, Chief Timipre Sylva and Chief David Lyon. Though we gathered that no fewer than six aspirants purchased the expression of intention and nomination forms for the party's ticket for the Bayelsa state governorship election.

Specifically, the group said it will be an error on the part of APC to pick Chief Timipre Sylva as the flagbearer of the party, insisting the the former governor has no electoral value.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The group in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed Wilberforce Waribote, said:

"It will be recalled that Sylva, a former governor of the state, failed in his bid to seek re-election. He contested and lost. It is on record that the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources only won in one of the eight local government areas of the state.

"It is on record that Sylva's leadership style sprang up grievances in the party, members decamped to other political parties and the state gravitated towards the Labour Party (LP). This was evident in the Presidential election of 25 February 2023. And it explained why all the APC national assembly candidates performed woefully.

"It is in light of this sad development in our party, that we members of the Progressive Consultative Forum (PCF) of Bayelsa state, wish to stem down the tide and reclaim the state back for APC. We are also committed to using the November 11 governorship election in the state to get the state back to the progressive camp.

Wilberforce Waribote who is a leader the pro-APC forum insisted that the minister is not the best choice of the party.

He added:

"It is our candid opinion that Chief Sylva, at this point, could not be considered APC’s best choice in the forthcoming gubernatorial election. Sylvia's political inconsistency in recent times made him unfit for the party's ticket.

"In light of this development, the entire leadership and members of the Progressive Consultative Forum of Bayelsa State wish to strongly warn the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to make a grievous mistake that will affect the bright prospects of the party at regaining our 2019 mandate."

INEC breaks silence on uploading of presidential election results on IRev portal

In another report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that results from over 170,000 polling units in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election are now available on its Result Viewing Portal.

Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, made this known while featuring on Channels Television programme's Politics Today on Sunday evening, March 12.

Okoye disclosed that the electoral body is currently reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) for the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng