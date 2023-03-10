One of the major stories in the week was on the claims that according to INEC's Result Viewing Portal (IReV), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.

New Fact Emerges to Verify if INECs IReV Portal Shows Peter Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election in 19 States

The trending claim that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won 19 states in the February 25 poll had been considered misleading, according to Dubawa, a Nigerian fact-checking organisation.

Newspaper review: INECs IReV Portal proves Peter Obi won 2023 Presidential Election? Facts spring up

Source: UGC

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, came third in the presidential poll with over six million votes.

INEC Declares No Winner in Major Election in Northern State, Announces Rerun

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that there was no winner in the February 25 National Assembly Election in Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituency.

Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, the Returning Officer for the election, announced the new development in Doguwa’s constituency on Wednesday, March 8.

What Peter Obi Can Do As INEC Releases Final List of Elected House of Reps Members

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, will have to assume the leadership role of managing his party in the next republic that will start on May 29.

The major leadership role awaiting the former governor of Anambra is managing the lawmakers, both in the senate and the house of representatives, that the Labour Party has produced in the election.

Labour Party Wins as Court Orders INEC to Upload Results from Polling Units to IReV

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically upload the results of the March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Lagos state from the polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Justice Peter Lifu granted the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Labour Party, its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and 40 others.

50 Lawyers To Defend Tinubu’s Presidential Victory: List of Top 17 Emerges

Following the rejection of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun and 49 other lawyers have offered to defend the victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the presidential election tribunal.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP),. Peter Obi, are not happy with the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the February 25 poll.

2023 Election: 7 PDP States Discontinue Suit Against FG Challenging Declaration of Tinubu as President-Elect

In what can be described as a new twist to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, some states that challenged Bola Tinubu's victory have withdrawn their suit.

The states which are controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto.

Family Mourns as Sani Abacha's Second-to-last Son Dies at 36 in Abuja

Abdullahi Abacha, the second to the last son of the late Nigerian military ruler Sani Abacha, died aged 36.

Family sources quoted in the report said Abdullahi died peacefully at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng