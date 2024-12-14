The discussion of who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi appears to be endless

Both iconic football stars have marked an era with their flurry of impressive displays over the last two decades

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has named who he considers the better player between the iconic duo

The debate over who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, which continues to be one of football’s most contentious discussions, is showing no sign of reaching a definitive conclusion.

For nearly two decades, the iconic duo has dominated the sport’s biggest stages, leaving fans and key stakeholders divided over who truly stands out among them.

While Messi has earned numerous prestigious accolades, including a World Cup victory, Ronaldo counters with an impressive array of individual honours that many can only dream of.

With both players amassing over 1,200 goal involvements throughout their legendary careers, it's no surprise that choosing one as the better player stirs debate and divides opinions.

Now, adding fuel to this ongoing rivalry is Nigerian and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, who has recently shared his thoughts on who he considers the better player between the two.

Lookman picks better player between Messi and Ronaldo

In an interview with media outlet Sporty TV, Atalanta star Ademola Lookman weighed in on the long-standing debate over who is the better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and he didn’t hesitate to pick his side. The 27-year-old bluntly stated,

“Ronaldo is my GOAT.”

The words of the former Everton star appeared to have rattled a few individuals who are seemingly on the other side of the divide, with many opting to air their thoughts on social media.

Lookman, on his part, though, is looking to leave another mark on his intriguing football career with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards on the horizon.

The forward, who was nominated for the prestigious prize, is widely regarded as the favourite for the Men’s Player of the Year (POTY) award.

The CAF POTY winner will be crowned at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech on December 16.

Lookman wins award ahead of CAF POTY

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman was crowned Player of the Match in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The forward, who was a constant threat to Carlo Ancelotti’s side, found the back of the net with a brilliant near-post strike.

