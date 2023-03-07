Respected lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, will be leading some of his colleagues to defend the election victory of Tinubu

Following the rejection of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun and 49 other lawyers have offered to defend the victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the presidential election tribunal.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP),. Peter Obi, are not happy with the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of the February 25 poll.

Tinubu got 8,794,726 votes to beat Atiku and Obi to the second and third positions with 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 scores, respectively.

However, some lawyers have signified their interest in defending Tinubu's mandate at the court and are currently awaiting Atiku and Obi's petition.

Some of the senior lawyers defending Tinubu’s mandate are:

Wole Olanipekun Akin Olujimi Yusuf Ali, Lateef Fagbemi A.U. Mustapha Ahmed Raji Abiodun Owonikoko Kemi Pinheiro Niyi Akintola H.M. Liman Taiwo Osipitan Babatunde Ogala Roland Otaru James Onoja Muiz Banire Olusola Oke Mohammed Abubakar.

Protest rocks INEC office as Atiku, PDP take anger to commission's headquarters

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has led other party bigwigs to stage protests at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The leaders of the PDP arrived at the Legacy House, the party's headquarters, at about 11 am on Monday, March 6, while they were joined by other party faithful.

At about 11:10 am, the protest march started with the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and other national working committee members of the PDP.

Other chieftains of the PDP in the protest were Senator Adolphus Wabara, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT); Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state; Raymond Dokpesi; Boni Haruna, former governor of Adamawa state; and other chieftains of the party.

