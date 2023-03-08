The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that there was no winner in the February 25 National Assembly Election in Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituencies.

Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, the Returning Officer for the election, announced the new development in Doguwa’s constituency on Wednesday, March 8, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, who contested on the All Progressives Congress (APC), was initially declared winner of the exercise.

However, the electoral commission later delisted his name from the reps-elect and failed to issue him a certificate of return.

The commission had explained that Doguwa was declared the winner of the election under duress.

The lawmaker was subsequently arrested in connection with the violence which broke out in the constituency during the collation of the election and led to the deaths of at least two people.

The police had arraigned the ranking lawmaker at a magistrate’s court which remanded him in prison. But Doguwa was granted a N500 million bail and barred from Saturday’s election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng