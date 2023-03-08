The court has given its final verdict in the case of Emmanuel Bwacha, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Taraba state

Ahead of the March 11 election, the court has cleared him to contest for the state's number one seat of power

Meanwhile, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to include Bwacha's name on its portal ahead of the Saturday's poll

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo has affirmed that the name of Emmanuel Bwacha, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Taraba, is on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and cleared him to contest the Saturday, March 11 governorship election.

The session presided over by Justice Bala Usman on Tuesday, March 7, resolved that the name of Emmanuel Bwacha be published in the INEC portal if deleted as the governorship candidate in the March 11 elections.

Emmanuel Bwacha, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Taraba has finally been cleared by the court ahead of March 11 polls. Photo credit: Emmanuel Bwacha

Court's fresh ruling

Meanwhile, Bwacha filed a suit at the Federal High Court Jalingo division requesting INEC to clear the controversy about whether his name was on the INEC portal or otherwise.

In a fresh court session, the presiding judge, Justice Usman, also advised that his ruling had nothing to do with the Supreme Court judgement, a report by The Nation confirmed.

“I am strictly concerned with the fresh election conducted on February 10. It is not within my privy to interpret it and I don’t intend to do that,” he stated.

