On Wednesday night, March 8, the Independent National Electoral Commission postponed the forthcoming gubernatorial election by one week

The commission has also cleared the air regarding the technical issue which surrounded the Results Viewing Portal IReV

INEC in a fresh statement disclosed that the IReV glitches did not impact in any way the functionality of the BVAS in the just concluded presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed concerns that the technical downtime experienced with its Results Viewing Portal IReV in last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The commission noted that the IReV glitches did not impact negatively the functionality of its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying the two technologies are almost mutually exclusive, a report by Vanguard confirmed.

INEC speaks on IReV and the functionality of the BVAS

According to the commission, the only point of convergence has to do with Huang the BVAS to transmit polling units’ election results to the IReV at the conclusion of polls.

“There is also a provision for the BVAS to transmit the PU result in the offline mode if there is no network at the polling unit at the time of the activity”, said Chief Press Secretary CPS to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi.

