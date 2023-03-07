Peter Obi is saddled with the responsibility of managing no less than 30 house of representatives members ahead of the 2027 presidential election

According to the INEC final list of elected lawmakers released on Monday, the party produced a sizeable number of lawmakers, both in the Senate and the lower chamber

Though the Labour Party and Peter Obi have rejected the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, it is advisable that they start working towards the next poll should in case the tribunal did not favour them

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, will have to assume the leadership role of managing his party in the next republic that will start on May 29.

The major leadership role awaiting the former governor of Anambra is managing the lawmakers, both in the senate and the house of representatives, that the Labour Party has produced in the election.

Why Peter Obi should start managing 30 elected house of Reps members under LP

What Peter Obi should do after losing in 2023 presidential election

According to the final list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Labour Party produced 30 house of representatives members in the just concluded presidential and national assembly election.

The result of the INEC list showed that Obi would have to explore his leadership skill, assume the position of the party's national leader, and retain and manage the elected lawmakers ahead of the subsequent elections.

Although Obi and the Labour Party have rejected the outcome of the February 25 presidential election over the failure of the electoral body to upload the result of the election on the iReV portal from the polling units.

However, Obi should not put all his eggs in one basket and sleep in the hope that the Tribunal will rule in his favour should in case the defendants have strong arguments in the court.

Therefore, there is a need for him to keep and manage the lawmakers to strengthen his machinery ahead of the 2027 presidential and national assembly election.

See the full list here:

