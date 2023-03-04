Tragedy has struck in the household of the Abachas, as the prominent family has lost one of their sons

Abdullahi Abacha, the second to the last son of the late Nigerian military ruler Sani Abacha, died at 36

Family sources say a funeral prayer will be held for Abdullahi at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Saturday, March 4

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Abacha, the second to the last son of the late Nigerian military ruler Sani Abacha, has died aged 36, Daily Nigerian reports.

Family sources quoted in the report said Abdullahi died peacefully at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence in Abuja.

The source was quoted as saying:

“He was hale and hearty last night but was found dead this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep.”

The funeral prayer would hold by 4 pm at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Saturday, March 4.

Born in 1987, the deceased was one of nine children left behind by the late military leader.

Nigerians, family member react to Abdullahi’s death

Captain Jamil Abubakar, a friend of the deceased, wrote on Twitter:

“Innalillahi wainnailaihirraju’un. We just lost one of our course mate and friend, Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He was NMS97, our set; he was in Delta company. Condolences to his family, friends and coursemates.”

Sadiq Abdulmumin wrote:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun! My heartiest sympathy goes to the family of Abacha. May the Almighty Allah give you the fortitude to bear this great loss. May Allah s.w.t. grant ABDULLAHI SANI ABACHA Jannatul-Firdaus and forgive his sins. Amin ya Hayyu ya Qayyum.”

Politics Nigeria reports that his brother, Mahmud Abacha, the fourth son of the late Nigerian leader, also confirmed the sad news in a terse post.

He wrote:

“I just lost my brother, Abdullahi. May his soul rest in Jannatil Firdaus.”

