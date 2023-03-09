An emerging report has confirmed that a new survey to decide who wins the Lagos state gubernatorial election favours the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

The survey, as reported by The Nation, revealed that most Lagos residents are rooting for Sanwo-Olu's return for a second term in office.

Most of the respondents of the new election survey in Lagos state tipped Governor Sanwo-Olu to retain his seat. Photo: Babajide Sanwolu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran

Respondents in the survey based their choice of candidates on experience, track record and proven ability and capacity.

Though the newspaper did not reveal the name of the organisation that carried out the survey, the survey revealed that the major contenders vying for the incumbent's administrative seat are only in contention on the premise of rhetorics rather than capacity and proven ability.

A respondent from Lagos Island, whose name was not also revealed in the report, said she has no political affiliation with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), nor does she have any close relationship with the incumbent but said she would be rooting for the latter.

Similarly, another respondent from the famous Ladipo Market, whose name was also not revealed in the report, says he cannot risk dabbling with his investment with newbies.

The respondent disclosed that he voted for the Labour Party at the presidential polls but would be rooting for the APC at the gubernatorial level.

The report reads:

“The decision of the Sanwo-Olu administration, to sustain the culture of infrastructural revolution is also referenced by respondents as one, which makes him preferred to the other candidates. Mentions were made of the recently completed Lekki Deep Seaport, Imota Rice mill, being the largest of such in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The completion of nearly all uncompleted projects of the previous administration, among many other landmark achievements.

“The commitment of the administration to ensuring that Lagos remains secured, especially with the improved funding of the security institutions in the state, also earn Mr. Sanwo-Olu, some ratings above his opponents in the coming election.”

