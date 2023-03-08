On Saturday, March 11, Nigerians would head to the poll to cast their votes for their preferred governorship candidates.

Ahead of the big day, there are some of the top governorship candidates who are giving the opposition parties a run for their money.

Quick facts about Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Kano APC guber candidate for the 2023 election.

Source: Twitter

Facts about Gawuna that might interest Nigerians ahead of the poll

The fate of the candidates would be determined by the electorates who have been convinced of the works of the politicians in various offices of service to their people in their respective states.

Without further ado, Legit.ng dives into the interesting details of the Kano state governorship candidate who is Abdullahi Ganduje's preferred successor;

1. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna is a Nigerian health personnel, businessman, and politician

2. In May 2022, he became the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2023 general election.

3. Gawuna was a two-time chairman of local government, ALGON chairman, and was a trusted commissioner of local government.

4. He assumed office as the deputy governor of Kano state on September 19, 2018.

5. Gawuna was the former Kano state commissioner for agriculture.

6. He was first appointed as a commissioner by the former Governor of Kano state, Engineer Rabiu Kwankwaso.

7. Gawuna is the chairman of the Kano state taskforce on COVID-19.

8. He was chairman of the Nasarrawa local government area for eight years under the defunct All Nigeria's Peoples Party (ANPP), while Ibrahim Shekarau was the governor of Kano state; interestingly he worked with the three governors.

9. He is currently the deputy governor of Kano state serving under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

10. The top northern politician dumped the ANPP, a party he was part of from the year 1999 through 2014; and joined ruling the APC in the same year, 2014.

