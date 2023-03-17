Kano, Nigeria - Kano state's residents will on Saturday, March 18, vote in the 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Ahead of the governorship election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will be the next Governor of Kano state.

Nigerians have predicted that the NNPP's Abba Kabir-Yusuf will win the 2023 governorship election in Kano state. Photo credits: Bashir Ahmad, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Though many political parties will participate in the election in all the 30 local government areas in the state, only two among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

Kano 2023 governorship election: The top two contenders

Nasir Yusuf Gawuna (APC) Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP)

Kano guber: Nigerians on social media predict NNPP's Abba Kabir-Yusuf to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 67.1% of the respondents said Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the candidate of the NNPP will win the election while 32.9% went for Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. The winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Factional NNPP endorses APC guber candidate in Kano, gives reason

Meanwhile, members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who are a faction of the party from the defunct All Nigeria Police Party (ANPP) in Kano state have endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna for the rescheduled March 18th elections.

The group led by Hon. Mustapha Muhammad Bagwai, the Coordinator of the NNPP and PDP coalition for Gawuna 2023, made the endorsement known in a statement issued on Friday, March 10, in Bauchi.

“We are all convinced that Nasiru Gawuna is the most experienced of all the gubernatorial candidates in Kano State having worked with the first civilian Governor of Kano State since the return of democracy in 1999, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and his two successors, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje," Mustapha Bagwai said.

Guber poll: DSS makes fresh move to stop violence in Kano

In another report, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested two suspects over alleged calls and deliberate incitement for violence in parts of Kano state.

The information was disclosed by Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS through a copy of a statement sighted by Legit.ng regional reporter in Kano.

He said the suspects had separately recorded messages and shared them through various social media channels.

