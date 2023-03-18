Guber Polls: Kano Electorates Join Queue Early Midnight

In what seems like a desperate move to end the reign of the incumbent Kano State government administration, electorates in some parts of the state have started joining the queue to cast their votes.

Legit.ng regional reporter in Kano learned that most of the supporters who slept at the polling units belonged to the main opposition party in the state, the New Nigerian People Party, (NNPP).

Electorates vote early Midnight in Kano state. Photo credit: Legit.ng.

Source: Facebook

Kano youths began voting at midnight

Recall that, Engineer Abba Kabir Kabir Yusuf is the anointed candidate of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the party who is contesting against the incumbent deputy governor of Kano State, (Dr) Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Kano State is one of the top embattle states where the polity is expected to be very volatile and the gubernatorial seat is being keenly contested.

Source: Legit.ng