The convoy of the Kaduna state governor was attacked on Thursday, March 16, following a clash between the members of Shiites and security details

The attack on Governor Nasir El-Rufai's convoy has reportedly led to the death of an unspecified number of persons in the state

Meanwhile, sources claim the governor's convoy ran into the IMN members who were protesting, demanding the release of their leader's international travel documents, Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Convoy of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state was attacked on Thursday, March 17.

The attack led to an unspecified number of persons reportedly killed, as the members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiites and security details attached to the governor clashed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai's convoy was attacked on Thursday, March 17. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

How El-Rufai's convoy was attacked

According to a report by Channels TV, some sources in the area revealed the governor’s convoy ran into the IMN members who were protesting along the road demanding the release of international travel documents of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat by the Federal Government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police react

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Kaduna State are yet to comment on the incident, but a government official who was in the Governor’s convoy disclosed the Shitte members were heavily armed with dangerous weapons during the Procession, Daily Trust report also confirmed.

Rivers guber 2023: Dread as gunmen kidnap APC bigwig 2 days to poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s secretary in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, Amadi Osaronu, is nowhere to be found.

Osaronu was kidnapped by gunmen disguised as policemen in his residence in Aluu, Ikwerre LGA, on Wednesday, March 15.

This was confirmed on Thursday, March 16, by the APC spokesman in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju.

Tension erupts as PDP governorship candidate escapes assassination

Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta state's Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governorship candidate, survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, March 12.

The shooters attacked the governorship hopeful along the Warri-Sapele highway when he was going to Osubi in the Okpe local government area of the state.

Dennis Otu, the chief press secretary to Oborevwori, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 14, adding that a “bulletproof car saved the life” of the state house of assembly speaker.

Source: Legit.ng