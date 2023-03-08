Afenifere has finally revealed the presidential candidate that won the Saturday, February 25 presidential election

In a fresh statement, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group maintained that Peter Obi emerged victorious at the poll

While dismissing the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu's victory, the group has further urged Obi to challenge the election results in court

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has insisted that the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi won the Saturday, February 25, presidential election, not the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

On Tuesday, March 7, Afenifere said that the decision of Obi to challenge the results of the election in court has been backed by the group.

Afenifere insists Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election, not Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Afenifere insists Peter Obi won the election

This was contained in a communique issued after its special general meeting, held, at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday, a report by Vanguard confirmed.

”The General Meeting hereby denounces in strong terms and dissociates Afenifere from any congratulatory message in the name of the Organisation or howsoever to any candidate as illegally declared by the INEC."

