Ademola Lookman has cleared the air on recent rumours linking him with a return to the English Premier League

A host of Premier League top clubs have indicated interest in signing the Super Eagles winger next summer

Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s standout players in the last two seasons under Gian Piero Gasperini

Ademola Lookman has been strongly linked with a return to the English Premier League after experiencing a turnaround in his career since arriving in Italy two years ago.

The 27-year-old had struggled to impress during his early days in England after short spells with Fulham, Everton, and Leicester City before joining RB Leipzig and then Atalanta two years ago.

Ademola Lookman has been linked with several top Premier League clubs ahead of next summer's transfer window. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Lookman has been pivotal to Atalanta’s success under Gian Piero Gasperini in recent times, leading the Italian outfit to win the Europa League for the first time in their career after netting a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen last season.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian winger has scored 11 goals and created five assists in all competitions this season, picking up from where he left off last term.

Lookman’s brilliance has propelled the club to the top of the Serie A table, leading closest challengers Napoli with two points.

Lookman clears air on EPL return

Several top clubs in England including Arsenal and Manchester United have urged their teams to make a move for Lookman next summer but the Nigerian winger has addressed all the rumours.

"As a person, I have grown up and I’ve matured a lot, and I have been able to achieve a lot in my time here (Atalanta).”

“That’s also because I’ve been able to create a process in terms of my work and how I think and all different aspects of my life and areas that I could improve on and do which I have done.

“It’s all becoming who I am today so I’m pleased with that and wherever the future takes you, we shall see,” Lookman told Sporty TV.

Amunike predicts winner of 2024 CAF POTY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 1994 CAF Player of the Year, Emmanuel Amunike, has tipped fellow Nigerian Lookman to emerge winner of the 2024 edition.

The Confederation of African Football released the finalists for the award with Lookman set to battle Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirrasy, Ronwen Williams, and Achraf Hakimi for the top honour.

