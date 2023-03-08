The Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has filed a new suit to inspect BVAS and other sensitive materials deployed by INEC

Obi's new application came after he and his party were earlier denied by INEC to inspect the electoral material

INEC has again asked the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that allowing the application to pass will affect its preparation for the March 11 governorship election

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the recently concluded presidential election, has filed a fresh application to inspect, in person, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), used during the poll.

According to Daily Independent, the application with the number CA/PEC/09m/23 was filed at the Appeal Court in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8.

Peter Obi files fresh application at court of appeal to inspect BVAS Photo Credit: Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why Peter Obi files fresh suit to challenge Tinubu's victory

In the application, Obi and Labour Party are asking the court to allow them to inspect the BVAS and other sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Obi and Labour Party, the purpose of the application will allow them to extract data from the BVAS, which represented the results from the polling units.

Through their lawyers led by Onyechi Ikpeazu, Obi and Labour Party applied for leave to perform a digital forensic and physical inspection of the BVAS.

The lawyers said:

“My lords, this is to ensure that the evidence is preserved before the BVAS are reconfigured by INEC. This is because if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of our case.”

INEC has asked the court to dismiss the application on the ground that the move will affect its preparation for the governorship election set for Saturday, March 11.

Obi is challenging the outcome of the election that produced Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect.

LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Appears at the Court Of Appeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election, made a physical appearance in court on Wednesday.

Obi appeared at the court of appeal alongside his lawyers to witness the proceedings of his legal request to inspect the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines.

The former governor of Anambra state had earlier announced that he had cancelled his campaign trip to physically present at the court for the proceedings.

