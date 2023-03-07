The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has finally revealed what really led to Atiku Abubakar's major defeat in the just-concluded election

According to Wike, Atiku lost to APC Bola Tinubu because he refused to heed the warnings of the PDP integrity group, G5

The PDP governor noted further that the zoning formula of the PDP led to the party's major loss at the February 25, 2023 election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has declared that the inability of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to win the presidential election was a direct consequence of ignoring the warnings of the integrity group, the G-5 governors of the PDP.

Governor Wike made this assertion while noting that the eventual fate that befell the PDP could have been avoided if the national leadership of the party had heeded the several appeals and demands on them to adopt the principal of equity, fairness and justice.

Wike speaks on the reason why Atiku failed to clinch the seat of the presidency. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 7, while inaugurating a project in the state, Wike noted that the presidency has finally returned to the South, THE SUN Newspaper reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

