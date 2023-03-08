After INEC declared Bola Tinubu of the APC, the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party have vowed to challenge Tinubu's victory

This is as Obi headed to the court on Wednesday, March 8, and filed fresh charges regarding INEC's BVAS

In a fresh development, Appea Court has granted Tinubu access to check the election materials used by INEC in the just-concluded election

The Appeal Court in Abuja has granted the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, access to inspect electoral materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission during February 25, 2022, general elections.

The Punch confirmed this development on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The appeal court grants Tinubu access to inspect INEC’s BVAS. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why court grant Tinubu access?

Legit.ng reported earlier that Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, on Tuesday, March 7, urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to order INEC to grant him access to sensitive materials it used for the presidential election.

Tinubu, through his lawyer, Mr Akintola Makinde, said he would need to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the electoral materials to enable him to prepare his defence against petitions that would seek to nullify his election.

Afenifere rejects Tinubu’s victory, reveals candidate who won 2023 presidential election

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has insisted that the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi won the Saturday, February 25, presidential election, not the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

On Tuesday, March 7, Afenifere said that the decision of Obi to challenge the results of the election in court has been backed by the group.

This was contained in a communique issued after its special general meeting, held, at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Fresh Trouble For Tinubu, INEC As Peter Obi Files Fresh Charges in Court

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the recently concluded presidential election, has filed a fresh application to inspect, in person, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), used during the poll.

The application with the number CA/PEC/09m/23 was filed at the Appeal Court in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8.

In the application, Obi and Labour Party are asking the court to allow them to inspect the BVAS and other sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

