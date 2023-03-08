The Senator currently representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani has maintained his candidature remains irrevocable

The former governor of Enugu state made this disclosure after the PDP wrote INEC, and officially withdrew Nnamani from the 2023 Senatorial election

Reacting, Nnamni wrote INEC's chairman through his legal counsel and maintained nothing has led to his withdrawal from the race, ahead of the March 11 election

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator currently representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has dismissed his purported expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While describing it as a ruse, Nnamani maintained that he has been properly cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest Saturday, March 11, election, Vanguard reported.

Nnamani reacts to PDP's expulsion, reveals stand ahead of March 11 poll

Senator Nnamani assured his constituents that his candidature for the election is irrevocable saying “my people are with me . They have fully endorsed me”.

Nnamani in a letter to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu through his counsel Rickey Tarfa SAN, averred that nothing has warranted him to withdraw from the race.

