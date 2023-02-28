Hon Richard Ngene, a former member of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu state, has declared interest in running for the Enugu East senatorial seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Ngene defected from the APC to the LP in the buildup to the 2023 presidential election and backed the party's flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25.

However, the commission postponed the senatorial election for Enugu East following the killing of the candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu.

Ngene is seeking to replace Chukwu as the LP candidate.

"I want to retire Chimaroke from politics," Ngene told Legit.ng as he shared a poster indicating his readiness to contest the LP primary for the senatoral election.

One of the major candidates in the senatorial election is Chimaroke Nnamani, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate and the incumbent senator representing the district in the National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ngene said he is ready to defeat Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state, in the election and retire him from politics.

He added that he wants to avenge the death of the late Chukwu and the only way it can be done is by retiring Senator Chimaroke from Nigerian Politics.

Source: Legit.ng