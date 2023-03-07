The minister of state for mines and steel development, Gbemi Saraki, said the report claiming she has left APC for PDP is fake news

Saraki said she remains a committed APC member, adding that she worked for Tinubu's victory in Kwara state during the just-concluded 2023 presidential election

The minister also denied pitching her tent with the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kwara state, Yahman Abdullahi

FCT, Abuja - Gbemi Saraki, the minister of state for mines and steel development, has denied joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

The minister in a statement released by her media aide, Moses Bello, also denied supporting the PDP Kwara gubernatorial candidate, Yahman Abdullahi, Vanguard reported.

Gbemi Saraki worked for Tinubu's victory - Aide

Bello further added that the minister worked tirelessly to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the just concluded 2023 presidential election in Kwara state.

He said that this was in spite of a few disagreements with the actions of the APC-led state government as regards the late Oloye Sola Saraki’s legacies.

According to Bello, Saraki had stated categorically that she remains an APC chieftain both in Kwara and in the country, adding that, she has no intention of leaving the victorious party.

“If anything, I am even more committed to ensuring the success of the incoming Asiwaju/Shettima administration come May 29,” Saraki was quoted as saying.

Bello described the reported climbing Saraki has defected as fake news just as he reiterated that his principal remains a committed APC chieftain.

“Saraki is a grassroots mobiliser and has pledged her continued allegiance to President Buhari’s administration, as well as that of incoming one of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima," he added.

