The ex-Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has debunked the news that he has resigned his membership from the PDP

Fayose, a prominent PDP chieftain, said he only stepped aside so that he could speak the truth to the power that be

The 2-tern governor of Ekiti state affirmed that he remained a member of the PDP, its NEC as well as the BoT of the PDP

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, has denied the report that he resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to New Telegraph, the 2-term governor of Ekiti state, in a statement he personally signed, disclosed that he remained a bonafide member of the largest opposition, PDP.

Fayose denies leaving PDP, speaks on his action Photo Credit: Peter Ayodele Fayose

Fayode did not leave PDP, he only stepped aside

He said:

“I only said I stepped aside because I need to speak the truth to power without the fear of my view being tainted by party colouration."

The PDP chieftain added that there are procedures that one must follow if one resigns from a party, and he will follow such procedures if there is a strong need for him to leave the PDP.

He further maintained that there is a need for the country to have someone that can speak the truth without any political party affiliation and that is what he has done.

Fayose conclude that he remained a member of the PDP, a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of the party based on his position as a former chairman of the PDP governors' forum.

Fayose recently hinted at his resignation from the party in a live interview while giving his comment on the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections.

Atiku, Wike' camps in show of strength in Ekiti

Legit.ng earlier reported that things may turn sour for Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential campaign train will land in Ekiti today, January 16.

This is due to the rift between Senator Biodun Olujimi, a leading figure in Atiku's camp and former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is supporting the G5 governors.

Some sources said Fayose has been an advocate of a power shift to the south, and his actions could have an effect on the campaign rally of the PDP in the state.

Source: Legit.ng