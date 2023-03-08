The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State. Mrs. Abeni Animasahun and her supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She also endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for re-election, saying that the defectors will campaign vigorously for his victory.

At a defection ceremony in Lagos, she said:

”We reached the decision, sequence to our thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, experience, manifestos, and broad acceptance across the State.

“Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Quadri Hamzat combination stand head and shoulder above the rest.”

The politician said Lagosians should not sacrifice the landmark achievements of the present administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

Animasahun added: “The Governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all

budding politicians. We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.

“He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

“It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of Covid 19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing and science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.”

