The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential polls, Mr Peter Obi, has told Nigerians that he remains committed to retrieving his mandate.

Obi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, March 8 Obi assured his supporters that justice would be served and his mandate would be restored.

As reported by Vanguard, Obi's tweet reads:

“I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible! -PO.

“It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion.”

On the party’s campaign for state assembly and governorship election, Obi stated:

“I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.”

