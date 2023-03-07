Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has postponed its planned visit to Abia state today, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The earlier move by the leadership of the party was for Obi to campaign for the LP governorship candidate Chief Alex Otti in the state

Meanwhile, the special adviser to Otti on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, while confirming the development noted that Obi will visit the state before the Saturday's poll

The scheduled visit of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, to Abia state today, Tuesday, March 7, has been postponed.

Obi was earlier billed to be in the state to campaign for the LP governorship candidate Chief Alex Otti.

Peter Obi postponed the planned campaign visit to Abia state. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by the special adviser to Otti on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, confirmed the postponement of Obi’s visit to The PUNCH on Tuesday, March 7.

Ekeoma stated that the shift was due to some emergency engagements which Obi will be having in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today.

Why Obi rescheduled his visit

“While we hope to communicate a new date to Ndi Abia, we sincerely regret any inconveniences which the postponement may have caused them,” he added.

