Shehu Sani, activist and ex- Senator representing Kaduna Central has reacted to the G-5 governors split

The PDP senator took to his Twitter page to mock Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his cohorts

According to Sani, the aggrieved PDP governors parted ways after seven months of touring foreign countries together and couldn't agree on a presidential candidate

A former Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has made a mockery of the integrated group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) better known as the G-5 governors.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 22, and shared on his Twitter handle, the polician and human rights activist revealed the group parted ways for not being able to reach a consesus over their preferred presidential candidate, after traveling around the world together.

Senator Shehu Sani blasts G-5 Governors after they parted ways recently. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Shehu Sani mocks G-5 governors

The tweet posted on Tuesday, February 21, read thus:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"The G5 Governors wore uniform attire for Seven Months in London,Madrid and Paris but couldn’t agree on a Uniform candidate."

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual manner took to the Twitter comment section of the Senator and reacted to the development.

@EMEKAEKWE tweeted:

"This man eh... They did ashoebi tour... All girls summer."

@Betcrypto9jap tweeted:

"The only man I respect so much now is Ortom he knew his stand, forget Wike a crying Politician."

@Topboychriss tweeted:

The uniform agreement:

1. Finish off Atiku

2. Power shift to the South."

@BunmiOgunyale tweeted:

"G-5 turned G-1. Wike take four others catch cruise ."

@asiwajuadenola tweeted:

"Make Wike catch u distinguish, don't try to go to Port Harcourt."

Atiku Gets Clear Message as Wike Reveals Final Take on Defecting to APC, Hails Ruling Party's Governors

Meanwhile, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, February 20, described APC governors as heroes of Nigeria.

Wike said the APC governors are the real heroes because they are fighting for a power shift to the south in the interest of Nigeria's unity.

However, the outspoken governor made it clear that he is not a member of the APC and will never be.

Atiku, Tinubu or Obi: Ex-Lawmaker Shehu Sani Finally Reveals How Nigeria’s Next President Should Emerge

Politician and human rights activists, Senator Shehu Sani has revealed how the next president of Nigeria should emerge.

With just a few days left before the 2023 presidential election, Sani has said political power should be earned and not bought or sold.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, Sani sent words of wisdom to Nigerian politicians and political parties.

Source: Legit.ng