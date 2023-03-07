Sokoto, Sokoto - Dr Nura Ali, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been suspended with immediate effect.

As reported by Channels TV, the suspension of Dr Ali was made known on Monday, March 6, following a letter issued by INEC and signed by the commission's secretary, Rose Orlaran-Anthony.

Dr Nura Ali was replaced by Hajiya Aliyu Kangiwa as the interim INEC REC in Sokoto state. Photo: INEC

As contained in the letter, the commission ordered the embattled INEC REC to avoid going to the commission's office in Sokoto until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Tribune reported that Hajiya Aliyu Kangiwa, the administrative secretary of the commission in Sokoto state, will replace the embattled Dr Ali.

It was gathered that the letter containing the suspension of Dr Ali did not expressly reveal the real reason behind his suspension.

However, reports have that his suspension is bordering on issues of the recent irregularity concerns raised by aggrieved parties.

