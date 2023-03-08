Members of the G5 governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have been urged to desist from taunting Atiku Abubakar over his loss

The call was made by the spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Senator Dino Melaye

The former lawmaker also said it is important to note that the members of the G5 governors lost their senatorial bid

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, blasted the members of the G5 governors for gloating over his loss at the just concluded poll, Sahara Reporters says.

The spokesperson for the PDP's presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, warned the governors not to rejoice over Atiku's loss because they also lost their bid for senatorial seats.

Melaye also noted that the governors cannot claim glory for Atiku’s loss since they also failed to deliver their senatorial election.

At the recently concluded 2023 presidential election, Atiku finished second behind the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu with Peter Obi of the Labour Party coming third.

Since the declaration of the 2023 presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the G5 governors have continued to gloat over Atiku's loss.

The G5 governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Three out of the four governors lost their senatorial election, except Makinde who is seeking a second term and Wike who never contested for any elective position.

