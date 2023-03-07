The Independent National Electoral Commission and its chairman have been accused of delivering a caricature show as the presidential election to Nigerians

The allegation was made by Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West senatorial district at the 8th Assembly

Melaye said that the naira redesign of the Federal Government, which the Central Bank of Nigeria championed, was aimed at deceiving Nigerians

Dino Melaye, the spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delivered a 'caricature show' to Nigerians.

Stating that the electoral body spent over N400 billion on the 2023 general election, the former lawmaker claimed that the naira design was a strategy the All Progressives Congress adopted to deceive Nigerians.

The Punch reports that Melaye blatantly accused INEC and the government in power of misleading Nigerians about electioneering activities.

He said:

"To make sure that the mandate of the people given freely to Atiku Abubakar is retrieved, we spent over N400bn just for a caricature show. INEC deceived Nigerians.

He also alleged that money was made available to the APC's flagbearer and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, as the ruling party shared new notes on the day of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

His words:

"Because money was given to Bola Tinubu, the APC shared new notes on Election Day across the country and the PDP was starved of funds.

"Naira redesign was a ploy by INEC to deceive Nigerians."

Melaye further called on all PDP supporters and lovers of democracy all over the globe not to allow the deception to stand.

