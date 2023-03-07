After losing out in the 2023 presidential election, the fate of the Delta state chapter of the PDP in the forthcoming election is threatened

This is as Deputy Senate President and APC gubernatorial candidate in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has received the full backing of the bigwigs of the PDP ahead of the March 11 poll

This move will not only affect the sitting governor of the state but the PDP candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, whom the party faithful dumped, barely five days to the poll

Some bigwigs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of Delta Unity Group (DUG) have done the unthinkable.

Ahead of the Saturday, March 11, election, the DUG has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege.

Why bigwigs dumped Okowa, PDP's candidate, back Omo-Agege

The aggrieved PDP leaders and stakeholders said they have extracted a commitment from Omo-Agege to integrate the modernisation plan of the group into his EDGE agenda if elected, a report by THE SUN newspaper confirmed.

In a statement by the group’s Board of Trustees chairman, Prof Patrick Muoboghare; and co-conveners, Chiedu Ebie and Itiako Ikpokpo, DUG lamented that they were rebuffed by the leadership of the PDP after their principal, David Edevbie lost out in the governorship primary.

They alleged that the APC candidate was more accommodating, Vanguard report added.

