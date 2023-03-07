By many indications, Governor Nyesom Wike may see his anointed candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, take over the seat of power after Saturday, March 11, election

Fubara, the PDP's gubernatorial candidate in Rivers, has been projected as the best favour among his rivals from other parties by an online poll

The poll, conducted by NOI, shows that Fubara has the backing of about 20% of Rivers voters ahead of the poll

Ahead of the governorship election in most Nigerian states, some new predictions have been made as to which of the candidates across political parties will emerge victorious.

One of the predictions was carried out on Rivers by a non-governmental organisation that is into statistics and data analysis, NOI, The Cable reports.

NOI's online poll favours Siminalayi Fubara (Photo: Siminalayi Fubara)

Source: Facebook

The poll's results predicted that Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, will win the Saturday, March 11 election.

According to the poll, Fubara has a significant lead with 20% of voters standing firmly behind him in the coming election.

Meanwhile, Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came second with 12%, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 10%, and Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party got 6%.

The Labour Party's candidate, Beatrice Itubo, scored two percent.

Rivers APC members to Wike: We'll reciprocate your support for Tinubu during guber polls

Some members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had attributed the victory of the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers state to the contribution of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The members of the PCC also said they would support Wike’s preferred governorship candidate, Siminialaye Fubara, as a way of reciprocating the governor’s support during the presidential polls.

The PCC said Wike was instrumental to the success of the APC at the presidential polls, noting that with the governor’s efforts, their candidate secured up to 25% vote, which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in Rivers and a member of the party’s PCC, Tony Okocha, commended said:

“Governor Nyesom Wike not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and mannerism in support of the APC candidate, but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect Rivers interest.”

Source: Legit.ng