The PDP crisis has taken a new turn following the move by aggrieved members of the party especially influential governors

Whilst they mocked the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar over his loss to Bola Tinubu of the APC, the court will decide the fate of the integrity group of the PDP, the G5 group

In fact, the suspension of the Rivers state governor and his fate as a member of the PDP will be decided by the court's verdict on March 31st, 2023

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court will on Friday, March 31 deliver judgment in a suit brought by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to stop his political platform, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling him from the party.

According to a report by THE SUN Newspaper, Justice James Omotosho fixed the judgment date after the close of final submissions by counsel to parties in the case.

Court to decide Wike's fate on March 31st, 2023. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

The court's new move

In his submissions, counsel to Wike, Joshua Musa (SAN) argued that his client’s fundamental right to freedom of association was being breached by the threat by the respondents to suspend and subsequently expel him from the party.

