Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has led other bigwigs of the party to stage protests at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The leaders of the PDP arrived at the legacy house, the party's headquarters, at about 11 am on Monday, March 6, while joined by other parties faithful, The Nation reported.

At about 11:10am in the morning, the protest march started with the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and other national working committee members of the PDP.

Others chieftains of the PDP in the protest are Senator Adolphus Wabara, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT); Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state; Raymond Dokpesi; Boni Haruna, former governor of Adamawa state; and other chieftains of the party.

See the video of the protest:

Source: Legit.ng