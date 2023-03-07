A Christian group in Lagos has cautioned pentecostal pastors against endorsing any candidate of political parties

The chairman of Lagos chapter of PFN, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu, had endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu's reelection bid

The group, however, berated the Okwuonu for the act, saying it is against the tenet of the gospel

Opebi. Lagos - Less than five days before the conduct of the 2023 governorship election in Lagos, a warning message has been sent to Pentecostal pastors in the state over the purported endorsement of the incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

Legit.ng reports that the message was given by the Apostolic Round Table and Pentecostal Family Network conveners on Monday, March 6 in the Opebi, area of the state.

A Christian group in Lagos has faulted the PFN’s Endorsement of Sanwo-Olu.

The group said it is important for Pentecostal Pastors to be weary of the endorsement syndrome that would take supposed men of God off the course of the gospel they represent.

In his address, the convener of Apostolic Round Table, Pastor Bolaji Akinyemi, said the body had petitioned the national Christian Association of Nigeria on the alleged unwholesome conduct of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu.

The body queried Okwuonu’s public endorsement of Governor Sanwo-Olu, stating unequivocally that this is unethical for him to do as a PFN face in the state.

Akinyemi said:

“People conducting themselves in an unethical manner, endorsing a political candidate is not biblical. Even when Joseph was preferred amongst his brethren the father coded his preferential love in a coat of many colours made for him alone.

“Our fathers of faith in this country like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeem, Pastor Kumuyi, Pastor Oyedepo and the likes have not openly endorsed a candidate, this is unpardonable in PFN.

“Given the embarrassing manner our election is being conducted, it is unethical for our fathers to do, we really want to ascertain if our fathers mentioned initially are part of this endorsement, we need to hear from them.”

Pentecostal pastors must maintain neutrality

Earlier the convener of the Pentecostal Family Network Pastor, Femi Don Fergusson, stated the need for the neutrality of clerics, as regards public endorsement of political parties’ candidates, as this in his view smacks of a compromised church.

Fergusson:

“On Saturday we want to go into the election as one fold. Not as a multiple fold. Uniformity must be maintained.

“We will not allow those who want to make gains from politics to embarrass the body of Christ. In the body of Christ we have People we listen to, that is why there must be a reaction from them on this development, we will no more tolerate banditry in Christendom.

“We have many parties fielding candidates who are Christians APC, APGA, ADC, LP and others few individuals will not come out to disgrace and disorganise us.”

Speaking on the alleged threats by some faceless group that Igbos should not come out to vote, Pastor Fergusson noted that the main backers of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, contrary to the widely held views are mainly the Yorubas.

He noted:

“No person or Yoruba man is telling Igbo not to vote, Yourbas are the ones promoting Peter Obi, even the oldest Yoruba Socio Cultural group Afenifere publicly affirmed their support for him, we will not give in to banditry in Christendom. Tell all to come out and vote, Saturday election will be the most peaceful one.”

