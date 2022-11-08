Ahead of the 2023 general election, a fresh poll by the Anap foundation has predicted the winner of the governorship election in Lagos.

The poll was unveiled on Channels on Monday evening, November 7, by Atedo Peterside, the president and founder of the Anap foundation.

Sanwo-Olu or Jandor? Anap Poll Predicts Winner of Governorship Election in Lagos in 2023

It predicts that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win by a clear margin.

The Lagos state governor has a clear lead in all three senatorial districts in Nigeria's commercial capital.

Trailing Sanwo-Olu is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, who occupied the second spot.

On the third spot is the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour.

"Based on our polls, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC has an early lead in the Lagos State Governorship election race," Peterside said on Channels TV.

