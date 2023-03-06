Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's second term ambition has received a huge boost as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos state chapter, endorsed him

The chairman of CAN in Lagos state, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, announced the development ahead of the March 11 governorship election

Adegbite also revealed why the religious body picked Governor Sanwo-Olu over other candidates in the race

Lagos state - Ahead of the March 11 guber election, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos state chapter, has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Lagos CAN chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, announced the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu at a briefing in Lagos, The Nation reported.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos chapter, wants Lagosians to vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Why Lagos CAN endorsed Sanwo-Olu - Adegbite

Adegbite said the endorsement was based primarily on Sanwo-Olu’s performance and nothing else.

“His achievement in the critical sectors of the economy of the State are endearing and we are convinced that it needs to be sustained," he said.

The Lagos CAN chairman also noted that it was important to make it abundantly clear that the Christian community in Lagos demanded a Christian governor, which was granted.

Lagos guber: We are not against any candidate - Adegbite

Meanwhile, Adegbite clarified that Lagos CAN's endorsement of Sanwo-Olu does not mean the religious body is against other candidates.

“We would like to place on record that in no way are we against any candidate by this endorsement. Our blessings are certainly with all of them.

‘’But as a people guided by an objective sense of history on how we got to where we are and based on what we have seen and experience so far, putting trust in Governor Sanwo-Olu who has done extremely well first time around is the safest and right thing to do," he said.

Sanwo-Olu's major rivals in the forthcoming election are Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party, and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng