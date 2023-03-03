Governor Nyesom Wike has been assured that he will get the backing of some APC members in Rivers state in the forthcoming governorship election

Wike worked for the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the just-concluded presidential election

Some ruling party members in the south-south state say they will reward Wike’s loyalty to their candidate by voting for his preferred guber candidate

Port Harcourt - Some members of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress APC, have attributed the victory of the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers state to the contribution of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The members of the PCC also said they would support Wike’s preferred governorship candidate, Siminialaye Fubara, as a way of reciprocating the governor’s support during the presidential polls.

Governor Wike and his foot-soldiers worked for the victory of Tinubu in Rivers state despite being members of the PDP. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reports that the PCC said Wike was instrumental to the success of the APC at the presidential polls, noting that with the governor’s efforts, their candidate secured up to 25% vote, which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in Rivers and a member of the party’s PCC, Tony Okocha, commended said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Governor Nyesom Wike not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and mannerism in support of the APC candidate, but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect Rivers interest.”

Wike set to hit Ibadan for Makinde

Meanwhile, PM News reports that Governor will join his Oyo state counterpart on Friday, March 3, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the completed Ibadan airport road project and the aviation fuel tank depot within the facility.

According to the report, the projects were part of the Oyo government’s quest to boost its economy and create access roads in the state.

Olawepo-Hashim congratulates Tinubu, charges him on national reconciliation

On his part, an APC chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has congratulated Tinubu for winning the 2023 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim also prayed that God would grant the president-elect and his deputy the wisdom to bring the nation badly divided together.

He emphasised that national reconciliation and healing are urgent and cannot be delayed to move the nation forward.

Salihu Lukman to Tinubu: Reward APC members who worked for your victory

In a related development, the APC’s national vice chairman (north-west), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has advised Tinubu to reward APC members who worked hard for his victory.

Lukman, an author and development economist, gave the counsel in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Wednesday, March 1.

He stated that to ensure internal cohesion in the APC, Tinubu’s team should be populated with party members who worked assiduously for his victory.

Source: Legit.ng