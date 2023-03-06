Dr Goodnews Agbi, the gubernatorial candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Delta state, has labelled himself as the Peter Obi of the state.

He stated that his administration would be built on the ideology of accountability and prudence, just like his mentor Obi of the Labour Party.

Dr Goodnews Agbi says he alone has the same traits and political ideology as Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party. Photo: Dr Goodnews Agbi

Source: Facebook

As reported by the New Telegraph, Agbi called on 'Obidients' (supporters of Peter Obi) to back his governorship ambition to help salvage the state from its difficulties.

He described himself as the most popular candidate amongst all the other candidates, noting that he has the qualities and criteria that attracted the state to Obi during the presidential polls.

Agbi has staged his campaign in areas like Orie-Irri, Utue-Irri, Oyede, Ivrogbo-Irri, Idheze and Oleh in Isoko South and North local government areas of the state.

During his campaign on Sunday, March 5, he told supporters that he would prioritise the needs and wants of the people over every other thing.

He also vowed not to enrich himself if elected and promised to be a servant of the people who would lead by the people's will and demand.

Source: Legit.ng