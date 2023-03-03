The authorities in Kano have detained a serving federal lawmaker for brandishing a gun openly in Kano

The lawmaker who was recently re-elected, Aliyu Madakin Gini, is a member of the New Nigerian Peoples Party

A photo of the lawmaker with a gun and thugs behind him surfaced on the internet recently, sparking outrage

Kano - The police in Kano have detained a House of Reps member-elect in the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly elections on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform. Aliyu Madakin Gini over illegal possession of a firearm.

Madaki, 56, was elected to represent Dala federal constituency of Kano state in the 10th House of Representatives.

IGP Baba had earlier vowed that the police will deal with troublemakers during the elections.

Source: Facebook

Leadership reports that Madaki was invited by the police on Wednesday, March 1, after his viral picture wielding a pump action gun during a homecoming rally for the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso surfaced online.

Armed thugs had attacked the motorcade of the NNPP presidential candidate along Zaria road in Kano on Thursday, February 23 during the grand finale of his presidential campaign.

Madaki was said to have led a team to repel the attackers.

Police confirm arrest of Aliyu Madaki Gini in Kano

The Cable reports that when contacted on Thursday morning, March 2, the Kano police command’s spokesperson, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the development.

Abdullahi said Madaki was still in police custody and that an investigation was ongoing.

2023 elections: Labour Party candidate wins House of Reps seat in Abuja

Meanwhile, Obika Chinedu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, has won the Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The collation and Returning Officer for the constituency, Professor Ukertor Gabriel, announced on Tuesday, February 18 in the Nigerian capital.

Professor Gabriel said Chinedu won 201, 308 votes out of a total of 326, 463 votes cast to emerge the winner.

2023 elections: Labour Party candidate House of Reps seat in Kaduna

Similarly, LP’s Ekene Abubakar Adams has been declared the winner of the House of Representatives seat for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna state.

With his win, Adams unseated the incumbent Reps member, Yakubu Barde, also known as “No Shaking” of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Bashir Abubakar, who announced the result, said Ekene polled 57,725 to defeat the incumbent, who polled 47,937. At the same time, the All Progressives Congress’ Caino Cafra came a distant third with 19,293.

