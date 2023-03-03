NNPP flagbearer Rabiu Kwankwaso recorded a major defeat in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections

This surprising development was not well received by some members of the party who are worried about their political ambition and relevance

In a shocking move, a prominent senator of the NNPP has dumped the party and joined the nation's main opposition PDP

The senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district under the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Lawal Yahaya Gumau, has defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Gumau, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Toro Federal Constituency, contested and won the senate seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC), a report by The Punch confirmed.

After losing his re-election bid, Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau dumps the NNPP and joins PDP. Photo credit: Lawal Yahaya Gumau

Why Lawal Yahaya Gumau dumped NNPP for PDP revealed

Gumau, alongside his campaign Coordinators and hundreds of supporters, dumped the NNPP after the just concluded election in the state, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

However, after failing to get the APC ticket to contest the Senate seat in the 2023 general elections, he decamped to the NNPP and got the ticket after serious wrangling between him and the current Member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu.

He was said to have been favoured by the national leadership of the NNPP and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of Shehu.

