Governor Charles Soludo has called on Anambra residents to vote for APGA in the coming general elections

Soludo on Friday, March 3, said if APGA candidates win most seats in the state House of Assembly, development will come in a faster pace

The governor said contrary to this, if the oppositions were allowed to have their way, it means that development would be stalled

Anambra - As March 11, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections draw closer, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has appealed to people of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming State House of Assembly elections.

A release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, dated Friday, March 3, said that voting for APGA candidates during the election would help sustain the tempo of development across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Soludo called for Anambra residents to vote for APGA (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the governor as saying that the best way for the people to support his administration’s developmental strides was for them to massively vote the candidates of APGA in the election.

He noted that massive support for APGA’s candidates would enable him work and attract more dividends of democracy to the state.

He said:

"If we had APGA in control of Anambra State Assembly, we would continue to do our jobs unhindered; but, if the oppositions were allowed to have their way, it means that development would be stalled."

Soludo assured that if the people would listen to his appeal and vote the party’s candidates, before the end of his first term in office, Anambra state would emerge as the most secure, business-friendly, livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

The governor also appealed to media practitioners to always report issues that would sustain the already existing peace in the state.

