Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has commented on the 2023 presidential election, sending gratitude to Nigerians for supporting the shifting of power to the southern part of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The governor, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that the call for the rotational presidency had been settled with the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, who is from the southern region, Channels Television reported.

Wike said this on Friday, March 3, when he joined his counterpart in Oyo, Seyi Makinde, in the commissioning of the state's 5,000,000-litre Aviation Fuel Dispensing Depot at the Ibadan airport in the Alakia area of the state.

The Rivers state governor expressed his happiness that Makinde was one of the people that supported the power shift to the southern part of the country after 8 years of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari is from Katsina, a state in the northwest geopolitical zone, and he took over from Goodluck Jonathan, a southerner.

Wike said:

"I have told people that those who fight for change, who fight for revolution may not be directed beneficiaries of that fight, but today, history has it that all of us now are aware that when power finishes from the south, it will go to the north; when it finishes from the north, it will come to the south."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng