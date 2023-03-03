The presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 presidential polls, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed claims that his counterpart, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, won the election despite snagging votes in the southeast and the south-south region.

Atiku made this known during his Thursday, March 2 press conference in Abuja.

Atiku Abubakar made a shocking revelation that Peter Obi would have been his running mate ahead of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa if he has remained in PDP. Photo: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Atiku said:

“It is a fact that he took our votes from the south-east and the south-south — that of course would not make him a president.

“You all know that to be a president in this country you all need votes from everywhere. So as far as I am concerned, Peter is welcome to dialogue with PDP — we are ready to dialogue with him.

“I don’t think we will have any problem if he wants to dialogue with PDP — either form an alliance or not.”

On the exit of Peter Obi from the PDP before joining the Labour Party, Atiku stated that Obi left the party in a rush.

He noted that governors in the party were insistent on becoming the flagbearer and running mate.

Atiku said:

“Peter got scared and left. I did not get scared. I stood up against the governors.

“When we formed the PDP some of them (PDP governors) were perhaps in secondary schools or the university.

“So if he (Obi) was there, nothing could have stopped him from becoming a running mate because I had the right to choose whoever I wanted to choose as my running mate.”

Source: Legit.ng