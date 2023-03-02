Even after winning the presidential election, Peter Obi has said that he is open to meetings and calls to his political rivals

Obi made this declaration on Thursday, March 2, during a press briefing where he vowed to go to court to reclaim his mandate

The former Anambra governor added that this last election is a deviation from the electoral process Nigerians expected to play out

The Labour Party's candidate in the just-concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has reacted to questions on a possible alliance with other political platforms after he lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

During a media briefing on Thursday, March 2, Obi who acknowledged that his key rivals are senior to him, noted that he is open to calls and meetings with them.

However, the former Anambra governor made it clear that concerning the conduct of the Saturday, February 25, election, he will challenge the process.

Obi said this amid speculations from a section of the that he will form a pact with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso, both presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party respectively.

On his part, Tinubu in his victory speech on Wednesday, March 1, reached out to his political rivals to come together to work for a new Nigeria.

2023 presidency: "I won and I'll prove It", Peter Obi speaks to Nigerians

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the last presidential election, had addressed Nigerians on the conduct and results of the poll.

After observing a minute silence for those victims of violence across the country during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election, made it clear that this is the first time he will address the media either directly or indirectly after taking part in the voting exercise in Anambra.

Obi expressed gratitude to all Nigerians and especially Obidients who came out en masse to exercise their franchise by voting.

Insisting that a new Nigeria is possible and that he will work for it, Obi argued that he won the election and that he will prove it.

