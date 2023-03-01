Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state has described Peter Obi of the Labour Party as a man of few words

The ex-governor also urged Nigeria's next president to ensure that he works with Peter for the good of the Nigerian masses

According to Fayose, the former Anambra state governor has proven to become an institution in Nigeria's political space

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has said that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party is not an individual who can be intimidated.

Speaking on TVC news on Tuesday, February 28, Fayose said that it will be beneficial for Nigeria's next president to ensure his administration works with the former governor of Anambra state.

Fayose noting that Obi has become a thorn in the flesh o many political leaders in the country and described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party as a smart man

He also said that Obi is a man of little want and has the sincerity of heart needed to steer Nigeria to the path of development.

His words:

"Peter Obi should continue to thank God if this is an uncommon grace in Nigeria, Peter Obi has become an issue with Nigeria.

"Whoever wins this election, if he does not carry Peter Obi along will be in trouble, and the government won't stand the test of time.

"Peter Obi is an institution now, you know Peter Obi has been a very smart guy, but that has been Peter Obi. You'll see him carrying his bag alone, enter the motor alone.

"Peter Obi is a man of little wants, and little needs, he is saying the truth, and he is modest. He will tell you that my shoe is to make me comfortable.

Peter Obi deserves what is happening but let me tell you whosoever becomes the president of Nigeria should rally us."

